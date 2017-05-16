Manifestasyon Devan Mezon Blanch nan Moman Prezidan Donald Trump, ap rankontre ak Prezidan Tirk la, Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Mou ki pou ak moun ki kont Prezidan Tirk la, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, manifeste sou plas Lafayette la devan Lamezon Blanch, kote Prezidan Ameriken an, Donald Trump tap resevwa Mesye Erdogan nan Washington, madi 16 me 2017.
Supporters of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan react to anti-Erdogan supporters on the other side of a line of police officers outside the White House in Washington, D.C., May 16, 2017.
A pro-Turkey demonstrator tries to rip a sign from the hands of a pro-Kurdish demonstrator outside the White House, where U.S. President Donald Trump was hosting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, May 16, 2017.
Protesters demonstrate outside the White House as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan meets with U.S. President Donald Trump, May 16, 2017.